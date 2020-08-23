President OKs federal disaster declaration for LA

(KSLA) — President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
FEMA now is authorized to coordinate disaster relief efforts.
The declaration provides funding for protective measures at a rate of 75% federal and 25% local for the parishes of:
- Avoyelles,
- Bienville,
- Bossier,
- Caddo,
- Caldwell,
- Catahoula,
- Claiborne,
- Concordia,
- DeSoto,
- East Carroll,
- Franklin,
- Grant,
- Jackson,
- LaSalle,
- Lincoln,
- Madison,
- Morehouse,
- Natchitoches,
- Ouachita,
- Rapides,
- Red River,
- Richland,
- Sabine,
- Tensas,
- Union,
- Vernon,
- Webster,
- West Carroll, and,
- Winn.
In addition, FEMA says, it is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources to alleviate the impacts of the storms. Federal aid and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support will be provided at 75 percent federal funding to the parishes of:
- Acadia,
- Allen,
- Ascension,
- Assumption,
- Beauregard,
- Calcasieu,
- Cameron,
- East Baton Rouge,
- East Feliciana,
- Evangeline,
- Iberia,
- Iberville,
- Jefferson,
- Jefferson Davis,
- Lafayette,
- Lafourche,
- Livingston,
- Orleans,
- Plaquemines,
- Pointe Coupee,
- St. Bernard,
- St. Charles,
- St. Helena,
- St. James,
- St. John the Baptist,
- St. Landry,
- St. Martin,
- St. Mary,
- St. Tammany,
- Tangipahoa,
- Terrebonne,
- Vermilion,
- Washington,
- West Baton Rouge, and,
- West Feliciana.
