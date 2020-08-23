PARISH BY PARISH: Voluntary, mandatory evacuations due to Marco, Laura

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A parish-by-parish list of evacuations in the area:
ORLEANS PARISH:
Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, a voluntary evacuation was issued for Lake Catherine, Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou and areas outside the levee protection system.
JEFFERSON PARISH:
Residents of the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria are under a voluntary evacuation order due to Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. issued the order that goes into effect at 6 p.m. CST Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Residents are urged to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground before tides rise ahead of the storms.
A voluntary evacuation was also issued for Grand Isle. Mayor David Camardelle also asks that campers, RV’s and boats evacuate as of 1 p.m. on August 22.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH:
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish. This also includes the Westbank of Plaquemines Parish from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.
All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Plaquemines Parish Government Pavilion, located at 333. F. Edward Herbert Blvd, in Belle Chasse. Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690.
Mandatory Evacuations will be effective at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020.
LAFOURCHE PARISH:
A Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas goes into effect Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, at noon.
A shelter at the Raceland Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394) will open August 23rd, 2020, at noon.
Please contact the Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter for assistance with instructions.
Get Lafourche Parish updates by downloading the LPSO app or go to www.LPSO.net/tropical.
GRAND ISLE:
Grand Isle Mayor David Camardell issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION order effective at 9 a.m. Sunday. An evacuation center will be opened at Raceland Recreation Center at 221 Recreation Drive. Storm surge is expected to be 4 to 6 feet above ground.
