Marco now forecast to skirt along LA coast; No change in Laura’s track

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The biggest change with the latest set of advisories issued by the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m. was a slight shift in the forecast path for Hurricane Marco.
Marco is now forecast to begin making its bend to the west Monday afternoon and will possibly skirt along the Louisiana Coast.
Based on this path, direct impacts for inland areas could be even more limited. Marco could still produce outer rain bands capable of producing proficient heavy rain and also tropical storm force winds that still could move into the metro area. Most likely occurrence for this will be late Monday into early Tuesday.
The current path would prolong Marco’s tropical storm wind field as it rides adjacent or right along the Louisiana Coast. Tropical Storm Warnings have now been issued for areas further west. This shift in forecast falls in line with this afternoon’s suite of forecast model runs that displayed very similar outputs.
A few models suggest Marco could sit out in the western Gulf of Mexico and could have a potential influence on Laura as it moves into the North Central Gulf.
Laura’s forecast track is unchanged from the earlier advisory. Laura is forecast to remain a tropical storm until it enters the Gulf sometime Monday.
As it moves through the Gulf Laura is forecast to rapidly intensify reaching Category 2 Hurricane status before making landfall somewhere near the TX/LA state line. While the further west the storm can get from us is good news, Laura is expected to be a broad, strong hurricane and could still have devastating impacts far removed from the tropical systems core.
This afternoon’s run of the European model interestingly brings landfall back east into SE Louisiana. It seems the NHC has chosen to ignore this EURO shift for at least the time being.
Other reliable weather guidance showed some slight eastward track shift, so it will be interesting to see if this will become a trend and an official shift to the east occurs when the next advisory comes out at 10 p.m. Any shift to the east would bring more significant impacts to the local area.
