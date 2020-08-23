Gov. Edwards to hold news conference to provide update on storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference on Sunday, Aug. 23 about the state’s plans regarded to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
Gov. Edwards next scheduled news conferences is at 6 p.m. WAFB will live stream the news conference.
Both storms are expected to impact Louisiana within 48-60 hours of each other.
On Friday Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.
