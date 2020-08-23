Gov. Edwards to hold news conference to provide update on storms

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference to provide update on storms
Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking people to not let their guard down when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask in public. (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 23, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 5:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference on Sunday, Aug. 23 about the state’s plans regarded to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Gov. Edwards next scheduled news conferences is at 6 p.m. WAFB will live stream the news conference.

Both storms are expected to impact Louisiana within 48-60 hours of each other.

On Friday Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.

Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app to track the storms in real-time with Doppler radar.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.