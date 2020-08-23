Fatal shooting being investigated as a homicide

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) — A man has been fatally shot in Bossier Parish.
Now authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.
It happened in the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing.
That’s where Bossier patrol deputies were summoned about 1 a.m. Sunday.
The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Plain Dealing police also are investigating.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
Or contact Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or submitting a tip using the P3 Tips website. People with iOS devices also can download the free P3 Tips app from the App Store.
All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. There are no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies and no saved IP addresses.
