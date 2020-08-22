Texas man arrested in Bossier City homicide

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City detectives made an arrest following a fatal shooting on Saturday, August 22.
Police arrived at the Margaritaville Resort Casino hotel in the 700 block of Margaritaville Way just after 2:00 a.m.
According to police, one woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators identified Garrett Michael Benson, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas, as the suspect.
Benson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
His bond is set at $500,000.
The victim’s name has not been released.
