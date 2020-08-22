LSU-Shreveport students get ready to start the semester

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For most students, the school year looks a lot different than they could have imagined. For Courtney Jackson, specifically, she just wants to make the most of her senior year at LSUS.
Louisiana State University-Shreveport students officially start the semester on Monday.
“I’m excited to go back,” Jackson said.
Jackson is majoring in mass communications, with a minor in sociology. She is very involved on campus, including being an orientation leader and being crowned Miss LSUS for the 2019-2020 school year. She said those are just some of the reasons she can’t wait to get started.
“I’m excited to see my professors again, to see my fellow classmates. I’m excited about it,” she said.
Jackson said she prefers to meet in-person, because she learns better that way.
‘Now that I’m a senior, a lot of my class sizes are smaller, so we can have more in-person classes,” she said. “But some classes are just too big and they have to be online.”
Jackson said she feels better knowing the precautions put in place by the university.
“We have different wellness checks on campus,” she said. “We have different drive-thru areas, where you can drive through a tent and get your temperature taken. Then, you get a sticker with the date, and you have to wear it.”
There are also wellness checks inside the buildings for students to get their temperatures checked. However, she said it’s up to everyone to be accountable for their own health.
“I guess you kind of just have to have faith in other people that they’re going to follow the rules, just like you,” she said.
While Jackson is optimistic, others are dreading the start of the semester. More than 300 people have signed a Change.org petition asking the university to move classes 100% online.
