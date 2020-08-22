Hot but pleasant weekend ahead

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This weekend will be calm with a gradual stride towards more humid and warm weather. Each morning this weekend will start off wonderfully with cool-ish temperatures. One the work week gets here, we’ll have to keep an even closer eye of the tropical cyclones in the gulf.
Today: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will turn into calm winds and highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Rain chances will be pretty slim, but an afternoon shower is possible.
Tonight, outdoor plans are good to go with temperatures early evening still in the low 90s but eventually falling into the upper 80s. Overnight, mostly clear skies are back which are great for star gazing! Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunday: Another gorgeous morning with cool summer temperatures to start the day. Not tracking any rain during the morning hours. Your work or church commute is good to go. Afternoon highs are back in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are only around 10%.
Monday: A nice start to the work week. Typical low to mid 90 degree weather hangs on for Monday. We may see a few showers due to the outer band of TS Marco. Otherwise a calm and nice day.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco is forecasted to enter the Gulf of Mexico overnight tonight or early Sunday. Latest forecast does not have it strengthening into a Hurricane, but that could possible change in the coming days. Forecast track brings landfall most likely along the Texas coast. This track should bring the least impacts to the ArkLaTex besides rain from the bands.
Tropical Storm Laura will also enter the Gulf of Mexico possibly by Monday but it should not impact Marco’s path. Tropical Storm Laura’s latest track shows possible landfall along the Louisiana coast and tracking up Louisiana. This will likely bring an increase in rain chances for our area. However, track and forecast intensity will have to be monitored as Laura has a lot of land to cover in the Leeward Islands.
Keep checking with us for the latest updates.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.