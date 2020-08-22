Bossier City man killed in Friday morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Laurel Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police that the driver appeared to be sweating profusely and lethargic.
Investigators say the driver suffered a medical event while driving which caused his car to leave the road and run through a chain-link fence.
The victim’s name has not been released.
