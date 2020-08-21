Workers discover car and body of missing East Texas woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After weeks of intense searching and running down possible leads, the body of a missing Harleton woman has been found.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says they and DPS officers have been working the sight of what appears to be an accident, where missing Harleton woman Jamie Harper has been found.
The sheriff’s office had used enormous man-hours after the June 18th disappearance of 36-year-old Harper.
“For the last couple of months, we’ve been trying to find a missing person. We’ve run down a countless number of leads, the man-hours, day and night. Longview dive team, Shreveport cadaver dogs, Texas game wardens, homeland security, the Tyler FBI.” said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Brandon Fletcher.
But it was a surprise discover by workers, that cleared the mystery.
“Her vehicle has been found. Looks like it was a one-vehicle accident, left the roadway quite a good distance. She was found by some contractors who mow right of ways. For two months it’s been driven by and you just couldn’t see it,” Fletcher says.
Investigators say Harper's cell-phone was turned off. She made no calls to friends or family.
At an undisclosed county location, it was determined that it was Harper and her missing white 2007 Volvo hatchback.
The discovery quells 2 months of wild rumors.
“We’ve had all kind of stories that the car was out of the country now, and two or three people seen driving it,” Brandon says.
The mysterious disappearance appears to be a simple accident.
“It’s very unfortunate the young lady lost her life to an accident like this,” the chief deputy says.
