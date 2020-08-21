Ark. sees largest number of COVID deaths in 24 hours; 22 deaths for a total of 663 since March

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson reported mixed news, as the state saw the 4th largest increase in positive COVID numbers, and the largest number of reported COVID deaths in a 24-hour period, 22, with 663 total deaths since March.
Hutchinson said, “It’s certainly a sad day for many Arkansas families,” talking about the 22 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday.
Hutchinson showed the latest graphs, and four of the 5 regions in Arkansas, including Northeast, show an uptick. NEA’s downward trend, in the blue, was broken within the last 24 hrs increase.
Hutchinson said, “We have a lot of cases out there that you could get infected by if you’re not careful. Wear masks and keep a good social distance from others.”
The Arkansas Department of Health also updated that medical marijuana expiration dates will go back into effect on Sept. 30. Anyone with a card must get it renewed before then in order to continue receiving their medical marijuana.
The Arkansas unemployment numbers for the month of July show the unemployment rate down to 7.1%.
That’s down from 9.6% in May, and 3% below the national average.
Hutchinson touted that Arkansans are going back to work and jobs are being created.
