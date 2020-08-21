Victims named in fatal DeSoto Parish I-49 north

According to LSP’s initial investigation, a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Patrick Burns of Denton, Texas was traveling north on Interstate 49.
By Alex Onken | August 21, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 9:37 AM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police have identified the victims in Thursday’s fatal crash.

Chanell Stephens-Andrews, 48 and six-year-old Ayden Ware, both of Loganville, Georgia, were ejected from a tractor-trailer and were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner's office.

For reasons unknown to crash scene investigators, the tractor-trailer left the roadway and went down a ditch embankment and began to overturn.

LSP Troop G

The crash remains under investigation. This year so far, LSP Troop G has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths.

