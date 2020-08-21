Two potential storms in the Gulf next week

Once we get to next week that’s when things really start to get concerning for the Gulf coast region. We are currently watching both Tropical Depression 13 and 14 as there is potential by Monday both of these systems will have moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, if the ArkLaTex is to see impacts it is most likely to come from what is currently Tropical Depression 14 as the forecast track does take the storm through the western Gulf of Mexico. But since potential landfall for both of these storms is still days away they each need to be followed very closely for any potential changes in the forecast track.