Two potential storms in the Gulf next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we reach the end of another week we are keeping a close eye on a tropics that continues to become more and more active. In fact, there is a growing possibility that at some point next week we could see two named tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico. While the exact tracks of these systems are unknown at this time there is a distinct possibility that parts of the ArkLaTex could see some impacts from either of these storms beginning on Tuesday. The biggest impacts that we could see would be the potential for some heavy rain.
But as you get ready to head out the door on your Friday we are tracking another beautiful day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s again this morning, and while it will be slightly warmer this afternoon we are expecting the humidity to once again be fairly muted for the region.
Over the weekend we are expecting our temperatures as well as our humidity to start going up for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s. But both days this weekend we are expecting ample sunshine once again throughout the region.
Once we get to next week that’s when things really start to get concerning for the Gulf coast region. We are currently watching both Tropical Depression 13 and 14 as there is potential by Monday both of these systems will have moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, if the ArkLaTex is to see impacts it is most likely to come from what is currently Tropical Depression 14 as the forecast track does take the storm through the western Gulf of Mexico. But since potential landfall for both of these storms is still days away they each need to be followed very closely for any potential changes in the forecast track.
So enjoy your Friday and weekend as we could have a very active weather week starting on Monday! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.