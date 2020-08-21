Two hurricanes expected in the gulf next week

(KSLA) - Tropical storm Laura and eventual storm Marco will be heading towards the gulf by next week. Both of these are expected to become a hurricane prior to making landfall.
We now have tropical storm Laura in the Atlantic, moving through the Bahamas. Eventually, we will have tropical storm Marco moving through the Caribbean. Both of these two storms will be strengthening up to at least a category one hurricane by next week.
So far, the forecast calls for Laura to move just south of Florida and then turn north in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is unclear where the storm will go after that. It could make landfall as far west as the New Orleans area, or as far east as the Florida panhandle. It should make landfall as a hurricane then will weaken after that.
We will know a lot more about Laura in the next few days. Particularly where the storm will go and make landfall. If it turns back to the north and east, our impacts in the ArkLaTex will be a little lower. If the storm continues to head toward the ArkLaTex, then of course our impacts and rain chances will be higher.
Tropical depression fourteen, which will become Marco, is in the Caribbean and heading to the north. It will brush up against the Yucatan peninsula then will enter the western Gulf of Mexico. From there, it will likely make landfall somewhere along the Texas coastline. This is good news for the ArkLaTex since it will be farther away. More good news is that the storm is expected to quickly weaken upon making landfall.
Although we are not in a direct path of either storm, we will still have some impact here at home in the ArkLaTex. There will be some heavy rain and gusty winds come by the middle of next week. This could still change if the track of the storms change. As of now, the rain chances are at the highest on Tuesday and only at 40%.
We will closely be monitoring these storms over the next few days, including this weekend. Be sure to follow the KSLA First Alert Weather Team on social media and on air for the latest updates.
