Teen charged with second-degree murder in Shreveport hotel shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a 17-year-old in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
On August 19, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took him into custody in north Shreveport. Following interviews with investigators, he was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
He faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting took place just after 1 a.m on July 19 at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport.
“Arriving officers located two men 23-year-old Ha’Shoun Collins and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries to their upper body,” reads a news release from the Shreveport Police Department. “Both were transported to Ochsner LSU Health where the Collins later died. The 25-year-old continues his recovery.”
Another man, 22-years-old, also showed up to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the arm. He told police that he was shot during the incident at the hotel.
“Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were summoned to the scene. CSIU collected evidence and detectives began interviewing witnesses. They learned that the three victims were guests of the hotel and were in town on vacation. They were involved in a verbal dispute with a black male and that male produced a handgun and began firing multiple shots at the victims, striking all three.”
According to police, the 17-year-old suspect was a part of a large group of people including males and females. They all left the scene in different vehicles following the shooting.
A tip from Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers ultimately identified the 17-year-old for his alleged role in the incident.
“Detectives believe that the victims were present while an associate of the shooter was burglarizing a vehicle,” according to police. “The 17-year-old suspect asked the victims to ‘lookout’ for them while they committed the burglary and the men refused, not wanting to be a part of a crime. The 17-year-old shooter later confronted the victims but they would not engage them in a fight and left the matter with a handshake telling them that they did not want any problems. As they turned around to return to their hotel room, the 17-year-old produced at least one handgun and began firing multiple shots at the three men. The victims had no association with the suspect or his acquaintances who were present during the shooting.”
Police are now looking for the people who were with the 17-year-old that night. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Division at 318-673-6955.
