Teen charged with second-degree murder in Shreveport hotel shooting

“Detectives believe that the victims were present while an associate of the shooter was burglarizing a vehicle,” according to police. “The 17-year-old suspect asked the victims to ‘lookout’ for them while they committed the burglary and the men refused, not wanting to be a part of a crime. The 17-year-old shooter later confronted the victims but they would not engage them in a fight and left the matter with a handshake telling them that they did not want any problems. As they turned around to return to their hotel room, the 17-year-old produced at least one handgun and began firing multiple shots at the three men. The victims had no association with the suspect or his acquaintances who were present during the shooting.”