Shreveport police on the search for a runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a runaway teen.
Makinzie Claiborne, 15, was reported as a missing person on Saturday, August 8.
She was last seen near the 600 block of Melrose Street, wearing a burgundy shirt and pants.
Makinzie is approximately 5′4 and weighs around 150 pounds.
The family of Makinzie is deeply concerned about her whereabouts and encourage anyone who might have seen her to contact the police department.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Makinzie, please contact Detective S. Roquemore at (318) 673-7020.
