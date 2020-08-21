Reopened: I-20 westbound on-ramp from I-220 eastbound

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the I-20 westbound on-ramp from I-220 eastbound in Bossier Parish has been reopened to motorists.
The ramp was closed so construction could take place for the new $71.8 million I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project. The existing ramp had to be tied into some of the newly constructed lanes of the future interchange.
As of now, the contractors have completed pouring drilled shafts for the installation of bridge columns and bridge caps for the future overpass south of the interstate.
Embankment work will also take place at the current I-20 eastbound and westbound interchange, with new on/off ramps eventually connecting into the existing ramps.
Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are in place and will continue at the interchange on I-20 eastbound and westbound until the project is completed.
The project is expected to be complete in late 2021, depending on weather conditions.
