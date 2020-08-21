Petition aims to make LSU-Shreveport virtual-only

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU-Shreveport students go back to school on Monday and there is concern on all sides due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once on campus, LSU-Shreveport is offering a variety of options for their nearly 9,000 students.
Those options range from in-person, to virtual-only instruction, to a combination of the two, called a hybrid schedule.
Some are even pushing to keep LSUS classrooms closed and stay 100 percent virtual to avoid chances of seeing another surge in coronavirus cases.
That’s at the heart of a petition now posted on Change.org.
Chemistry Professor Brian Salvatore is one of the 200 people who has already signed that petition this week.
“I have a young man in one of my classes that’s a paramedic. He said, ‘Doctor Salvatore, I transport COVID positive patients every day. Do you want me in your class?’ I said, ‘heck no!’” said Salvatore.
What creates even more worry is that a number of LSUS students are non-traditional.
“They’re older. We also have a lot of older faculty and staff. And we’re all vulnerable. But even our 18 and 19 year olds. If they get the virus on this campus. They can take it home,” said Salvatore.
Dr. Helen Clare Taylor is a LSU-Shreveport Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
She explains it was a long process before making a decision on whether or not to include in-person instruction.
“Right on campus we’ve have a special task force called the Pandemic Action Team. We’ve also partnered with Ochsner Health, whose helped us put together our reopening plan with their medical expertise,” said Taylor.
Taylor says they worked with everyone from their counterparts in Baton Rouge, to the state’s regional medical director, Dr. Martha Whyte, and also the governor’s office.
“We’re working incredibly hard to mitigate the effects of the virus to make the campus as safe as possible. As I said, we’ve partnered with Ochsner’s to develop a plan, a robust plan, that will include wellness checks,” said Taylor.
As for claims that faculty members don't have options if they fear teaching in-person, Dr. Taylor says there is help for those who qualify.
“We did allow faculty and staff, who had CDC-qualifying conditions, to request an accommodation so they’re able to teach online,” she said.
For Professor Salvatore and many others, the COVID-19 pandemic has already claimed friends and loved ones. That’s why she’s passionate about trying to save lives, not risk them.
