Bossier Parish SRO officiates Bossier High School graduate’s wedding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Deputy Josh Cagle, and Cecilia Muñoz, first met at Bossier High School where he was assigned as an SRO and she was a student.
“What about three years ago, when I was here at Bossier High and she was a junior here was when I met CeCe,” Cagle said.
“Me and my best friend, we told him our names and we basically said remember those names, don’t forget,” Muñoz said. “The next day we would come and ask him what’s our names and he would forget the next day, but once we kept asking him he would eventually remember and that’s how our friendship came to be. He was the only person at school who has seen me cry. He’s the only person at school I felt comfortable talking about my personal problems with. He also used to be a pastor, so that really helped me a lot also, with him giving me godly advice and also giving me fatherly advice.”
That friendship has continued even after she graduated.
When Muñoz’s now husband popped the question and she began planning her wedding, she asked Cagle to officiate.
”I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Muñoz said. “It was perfect. He had a huge impact on my life. I consider him my best friend and a father figure to me.”
”We know what our main job is: to protect the students and protect the staff, the schools and keep them safe” Cagle said. “But it goes farther than that. To be asked by a former student at a school that you had the privilege of getting to know, mentor, help and direct her life, so to speak, to be asked to do that was such an honor.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.