Bossier Parish SRO officiates Bossier High School graduate’s wedding

“Me and my best friend, we told him our names and we basically said remember those names, don’t forget,” Muñoz said. “The next day we would come and ask him what’s our names and he would forget the next day, but once we kept asking him he would eventually remember and that’s how our friendship came to be. He was the only person at school who has seen me cry. He’s the only person at school I felt comfortable talking about my personal problems with. He also used to be a pastor, so that really helped me a lot also, with him giving me godly advice and also giving me fatherly advice.”