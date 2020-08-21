Bossier buses roll for first time in half a year - for first day of school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The second-fastest-growing school district in the state of Louisiana opened its doors for the first time in nearly 6 months for the first day of school on Thursday, August 20.
When it comes to transportation, busing or family transportation, to and from school, how day one played out all depends on who you ask. When and where in the school district also played a part.
For example, some parents recall having to wait 90 minutes to pick up their child at the end of the day from Sun City Elementary School in south Bossier City.
However, just around the corner at Elm Grove Middle School, others described the morning drop-off as perhaps the best they’ve seen in the past 20 years.
They credit two factors for that smooth start. First, only half the students in the Bossier Parish School District attended school in-person on Thursday, August 20, because of the hybrid schedule.
While Group A students came on the first day, the other half of the student body at each school, known as Group B, will get their chance to come in-person on Friday, August 21.
The second factor is the fact that 20 percent of students in the district are taking part in virtual-only instruction at home.
The first day of school comes with questions like, ’is this the right bus? Will the bus driver know where to pick up my child or drop off my child?
All things considered, parents told us this opening day of transportation could have been a logistical nightmare.
That includes Bossier City parents like Salewa Adegboyoga, who we spoke with as she waited in line outside Sun City in the afternoon to pick them up.
“It wasn’t a nightmare, but it needed some tweaking...we know that the first couple of days at school is going to be hard,” said Adegboyoga.
She wasn’t alone. Many others heeded the advice of school district leaders to drive their children to and from school for at least the first few days of this new school year.
That’s expected to allow transportation planners to get a better picture of the potential challenges ahead for bus service throughout the Bossier Parish School District.
Henry Scott says he plans to drop off and pick up his grandkids throughout this school year.
“I think a lot of kids are relying on their parents...I understand that. Try to keep ‘em safe,” said Scott.
We also came across Elizabeth Jacobe, waiting for the car line to move forward at Sun City Elementary.
Jacobe says she will continue to drop off her daughter every day but will eventually have her daughter ride home on the bus.
“She’s kind of upset. She likes to ride the bus,” said Jacobe. She also understands that many families, “...don’t get to leave their jobs early.”
On Friday, it all starts over with the second half of the district’s student body coming to in-person instruction for the first time.
One district official tells families to think of the hybrid schedule as a two-week block.
That's because group A, for example, will come to school for two days. Then they will take part in remote, or virtual, instruction the next two days. The groups then alternate who comes to campus on Fridays.
While state reopening efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic remain in Phase II, buses can only run at 50 percent of capacity.
That may also help explain why there often seemed to be half a dozen students, or less, per bus. Next up: Group B.
