Beautiful weather this wekeend

(KSLA) - This weekend will have great weather with low rain chances. The temperatures will still be a little below normal for August, but the humidity will start to return.
This evening will be very nice! There will not be any rain around, so it will stay nice and dry for any outdoor plans. It should be great weather to fire up the grill! Temperatures will be cooling down in the 80s so it won’t be too hot.
Tonight, it will be a little warmer, but still not bad. It should cool down to the upper 60s with a few places staying in the lower 70s. It will be clear with very few clouds and no rain.
This weekend will be back to about what it should be for mid to late August. The humidity will be back, and the heat will be in the lower to mid 90s. I do not expect much rain. Saturday should remain dry all day, while on Sunday there is a small 10% chance. It will stay dry for most of the ArkLaTex though.
Next week will be rather humid and hot. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine on Monday. As the week wears on, the clouds will increase and the rain chances will go up as well. The rain chances rely directly on the tropics and what the storms will do. So, I anticipate the rain chances go up by the middle of next week.
The tropics are really active now. We now have tropical storm Laura and tropical depression fourteen. Fourteen will become Marco before too long. The forecast for both of these storms calls for each of them to become a category one hurricane as they enter the gulf.
There is also a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. This now has a low chance to develop into something over the next few days. We are your first alert to anything tropical and will alert you if something develops. Keep following us on social media and on KSLA for the latest updates.
Have a great weekend!
