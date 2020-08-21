August dedicated as Black Business Month across America

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport is home to a variety of black-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, black businesses make up 10 percent of businesses in the country.
Two of the more prominent black-owned businesses in Shreveport is Eddie’s Restaurant and Yum Yum Dessert Bar.
Eddie’s Restaurant has remained a pillar in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood for more than 43 years.
The founder created a stuffed shrimp specialty that has gained national attention.
“We are just so proud to continue my grandfather’s legacy,” the Hughes family says.
As black business owners, the Hughes’ take it among themselves to give back to the community and employ high school kids. Their food has become so popular that they ship it across the country and have their famous tarter sauce in Kroger stores.
Yum Yum Dessert Bar is on King’s Highway and they are proud to serve the only Thai-styled ice cream in Shreveport.
“We have been here for three years and proud to call Shreveport home,” Owner Shaki Stewart says.
During the pandemic, both businesses encourage people to support them and others.
