Two storms likely to enter the gulf next week

The impacts here at home in the ArkLaTex are unclear at the moment. For one, it is still a long way out before we would see any impacts at all from these storms. Especially if these storms slow down or speed up over the weekend. Therefore, things could change in the coming days. For now, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex. There will be a bigger impact to the Texas and Louisiana coastline, depending on where landfall takes place.