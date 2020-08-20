Two storms likely to enter the gulf next week

(KSLA) - The tropics are really picked up steam lately. There are currently two storms forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Here are details of what you need to know.
Two storms have formed in the Atlantic Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical depression thirteen and fourteen are both forecast to strengthen as they move toward the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. It is currently unclear how strong they will be by the time they make landfall.
Depending on which one strengthens to a tropical storm first will determine which name it will take on. For example, if tropical depression thirteen develops first, it will become Laura, while tropical depression fourteen will become Marco.
Tropical depression thirteen, located in the Atlantic, is heading to the west-northwest and is expected to slowly strengthen. It should become a category one hurricane by the time is nears Florida. It is possible this makes a brief landfall near Miami. By the middle of next week, the forecast becomes a little more uncertain as the storm gets in the eastern gulf.
Tropical depression fourteen, located in the Caribbean, is slowly turning to the north. This storm will strengthen up to a tropical storm as it enters the western Gulf of Mexico sometime this weekend or early next week. As of now, this is forecast to remain a tropical storm and not reach hurricane status. By the middle of next week, the storm should make landfall somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coast.
The impacts here at home in the ArkLaTex are unclear at the moment. For one, it is still a long way out before we would see any impacts at all from these storms. Especially if these storms slow down or speed up over the weekend. Therefore, things could change in the coming days. For now, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex. There will be a bigger impact to the Texas and Louisiana coastline, depending on where landfall takes place.
There is a better chance we see some sort of impact from tropical depression fourteen instead of thirteen. At the very least, the ArkLaTex can expect higher rain chances by the middle of next week. Along with that, there may be some gusty winds at times. If either, or both storms pass over us, our impacts will be higher.
Continue to follow the First Alert Weather Team for the latest tropical developments.
