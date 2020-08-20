Three people injured after a wreck on I-49

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson, a single 18-wheeler wrecked off I-49 just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Officials believe an 18-wheeler left the roadway and flipped while going northbound on 1-49 at mile marker 166. This is near the Evelyn exit at the southern end of DeSoto parish.
Three people were in the 18-wheeler at the time of the crash.
Two individuals received life-threatening injuries, and the third individual was being transported to the hospital.
At this time, part of I-49 is closed.
