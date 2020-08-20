SWEPCO warns customers of scammers

“Scammers are calling customers and asking to verify payment information over the phone, something a SWEPCO representative will never do,” said Michelle Marcotte, SWEPCO spokeswoman. “If you believe a scammer has contacted you, immediately hang up the phone, delete the email or shut the door. You can verify your account status by using the SWEPCO app, logging into SWEPCO.com or calling us directly at 1-888-216-3523.”