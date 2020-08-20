SWEPCO warns customers of scammers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) recently learned of a telephone scam targeting its customers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
Scammers are posing as utility workers threatening to disconnect service unless they receive payment immediately.
SWEPCO says the company would never call customers demanding an immediate payment.
“Scammers are calling customers and asking to verify payment information over the phone, something a SWEPCO representative will never do,” said Michelle Marcotte, SWEPCO spokeswoman. “If you believe a scammer has contacted you, immediately hang up the phone, delete the email or shut the door. You can verify your account status by using the SWEPCO app, logging into SWEPCO.com or calling us directly at 1-888-216-3523.”
Phone calls are not the only way scammers are contacting customers. Some scammers are using online or in-person methods.
SWEPCO advises customers to ask for an employee ID badge if someone claims to be a SWEPCO employee. Along with an ID, employees should be wearing shirts with the company’s logo and a hard hat or ball cap. An employee would also be driving a SWEPCO truck.
If a scammer tries to contact you by phone or email, call SWEPCO using the number on your bill to confirm your account’s activity.
Find more ways to recognize a scam at SWEPCO.com/StopScams.
