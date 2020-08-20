State seeking funding to supply unemployed with extra $300 per week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has applied for additional unemployment benefit funding made available through President Trump’s Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order. If granted, this funding will provide an additional $300 per week in benefits for qualifying Texans receiving unemployment benefits.
“The Lost Wage Assistance program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Abbott.
Signed on Aug. 8, this Executive Order provides $300 a week in additional unemployment payments to claimants eligible for more than $100 of certain state unemployment benefits who are experiencing unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible claimants should expect to receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after Aug. 23. These funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending August 1, 2020.
To apply for unemployment benefits or to request payment visit ui.texasworkforce.org.
