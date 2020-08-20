Spring Street overpass expected to reopen Saturday

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman says of span closed since train derailment April 24

By Curtis Heyen | August 20, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of a major Shreveport roadway is expected to be reopened sometime Saturday.

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, adding that there’s no set time when motorists will be able to resume using the Spring Street overpass.

And workers still might be on the scene attending to final details, Buchanan said. So motorists are urged be on the lookout for them and to use caution when traveling across the span.

Youree Drive/Spring Street is a major thoroughfare connecting north and south Shreveport. Spring Street’s juncture with Lake Street, which is immediately south of the overpass, also is an egress for motorists traveling on Interstate 20.

The 83-year-old span has been closed since it was significantly damaged in a train derailment April 24.

The Exit 19A off-ramp from I-20 to Crockett Street also has been closed.

Facebook posts by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority chronicle what’s been done the past four months to get the Spring Street overpass reopened.

OK, everyone, bad news. The Spring Street overpass is so damaged from the train derailment that it is now barricaded...

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Friday, April 24, 2020

Don’t know that I’ve seen the state use sand berms for barricades before. Remember that Spring Street into downtown is...

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Monday, April 27, 2020

UPDATE: The process is moving forward to repair damage to the LA 1 northbound (Spring Street) bridge following a train...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Sooo...I have to admit that I thought the sand berms the state moved in to block the Spring Street overpass were nutty,...

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Sunday, May 17, 2020

The contractor is expected to be on site in the coming days to begin repairs to the 83-year-old Spring Street overpass...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Monday, May 18, 2020

Great news! Work on the Spring Street bridge is going to begin very soon. According to LADOTD, the contractor was given...

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Monday, May 18, 2020

Some of the dirt piles on the closed overpass are being removed, new traffic control devices are being put up, and the...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Thursday, May 28, 2020

These steel beams are being used to lift the Spring St. (LA 1 northbound) bridge deck & hold it in place to allow the...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Friday, June 5, 2020

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the Spring Street Bridge (LA 1 northbound)...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

So the GOOD news is that a state-hired contractor is working on the Spring Street bridge into downtown. The BAD news is that every day it rains the job is delayed. Rats.

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

UPDATE: All 22 helical piles have been installed on the Spring Street (LA 1 NB) bridge going into downtown #Shreveport....

Posted by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

All roads lead to the Shreveport Farmers' Market this Saturday! Route 1: North on Clyde Fant, Left on Fannin, Left on...

Posted by Shreveport Farmers' Market on Friday, August 14, 2020

Doggone it! When it rains, it pours when it comes to getting around downtown. Spring Street Bridge into downtown is...

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Monday, August 17, 2020

Some GREAT News (hopefully)! Barring any last-minute hiccups, LADoTD says the Spring Street bridge into downtown should...

Posted by Shreveport DDA on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Wahoo!!! Good news!

Posted by Shreveport Farmers' Market on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

