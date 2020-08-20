Spring Street overpass expected to reopen Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of a major Shreveport roadway is expected to be reopened sometime Saturday.
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, adding that there’s no set time when motorists will be able to resume using the Spring Street overpass.
And workers still might be on the scene attending to final details, Buchanan said. So motorists are urged be on the lookout for them and to use caution when traveling across the span.
Youree Drive/Spring Street is a major thoroughfare connecting north and south Shreveport. Spring Street’s juncture with Lake Street, which is immediately south of the overpass, also is an egress for motorists traveling on Interstate 20.
The 83-year-old span has been closed since it was significantly damaged in a train derailment April 24.
The Exit 19A off-ramp from I-20 to Crockett Street also has been closed.
Facebook posts by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority chronicle what’s been done the past four months to get the Spring Street overpass reopened.
