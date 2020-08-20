Man wanted for Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man who committed a theft at the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns on Sunday, August 16.
The incident was recorded on store surveillance cameras. Police have released still photos of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Anyone with information can contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.
