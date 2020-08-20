Man wanted for Walmart theft

Man wanted for Walmart theft
Walmart theft suspect (Source: Shreveport Police)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | August 20, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 10:40 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man who committed a theft at the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns on Sunday, August 16.

The incident was recorded on store surveillance cameras. Police have released still photos of the suspect.

Suspect in Walmart theft
Suspect in Walmart theft (Source: Shreveport Police)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information can contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.