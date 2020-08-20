Man injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday morning.
Officers got the call just after 1 a.m. to Financial Plaza, that’s just off of Pines Road.
Shreveport police say the victim was struck in the hand, elbow and grazed in the head.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
