Man injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

By Alex Onken | August 20, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:49 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday morning.

Officers got the call just after 1 a.m. to Financial Plaza, that’s just off of Pines Road.

Shreveport police say the victim was struck in the hand, elbow and grazed in the head.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

