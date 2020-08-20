KSLA Salutes: Barksdale’s newest 2nd Bomb Wing commander

“I serve as the Senior Commander for the 2nd Bomb Wing and it’s lead missions in providing long-range strike capabilities to the nation with our B-52s and all the personnel that support that,” Col. Dmytryszyn said. “Whether your a maintainer or a logistician or you work in the medical clinic or your driving a bulldozer. I also serve as the instillation commander which supports our two major headquarters: Air Force Global Strike Command, commanded by General Ray, and 8th Air Force, which is commanded by Major General Weatherington and 32 other tenant units that are here so it’s not just the air planes and the flight line that’s behind me, but it’s all of our residents, tenants, and by extension the 25,000 veterans that visit us day in and day out.”