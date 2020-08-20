Humidity beginning to return

(KSLA) - The perfect weather we have had is coming to a close. By this weekend, it will be back to hot and humid weather. Meanwhile, the tropics are quickly becoming active.
This evening will be almost perfect! There will not be any rain around with plenty of sunshine. A few passing clouds are possible, but not many. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, cooling to the 70s shortly after sunset.
Overnight will have great weather too. This should be the last night with decent temperatures and low humidity. By Friday night and the weekend it will not be as nice. Tonight though, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 60s by sunrise Friday.
Friday, the humidity will start to return. It will not be bad yet, but will be on its way back up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s, so it will not be a bad day. If you are planning on doing any outdoor exercise, it will still be hot, so stay hydrated. There should also be plenty of sunshine again.
This upcoming weekend will be back to about what it should be for mid to late August. The humidity will be back, and the heat will be in the lower to mid 90s. I do not expect much rain. Saturday should remain dry all day, while on Sunday there is a small 10% chance. It will stay dry for most of the ArkLaTex though.
Next week will be rather humid and hot. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. As the week wears on, the clouds will steadily increase and the rain chances will go up as well. So far, the chances are not too high, but it is something you may need to plan for.
The tropics are really active now. We have tropical depression thirteen and fourteen. These two are forecast to become Laura and Marco. One of them, if not both could become a hurricane. The bad news is that they will be heading to the Gulf of Mexico.
A tropical wave is coming off the coast of Africa. This has a decent chance to develop into something over the next few days. We are your first alert to anything tropical and will alert you once something develops. Keep following us on social media and on KSLA for the latest updates.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.