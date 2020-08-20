EXCLUSIVE: LSU interim president would be ‘surprised’ and ‘concerned’ if procedures weren’t followed in Guice case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an exclusive interview Thursday, Aug. 20 on WAFB 9News This Morning, LSU interim president Tom Galligan had little to say about recent allegations that former star running back Derrius Guice raped two former students during his freshman year in 2016.
“We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very very seriously,” Galligan said in a FaceTime interview with WAFB anchors Lauren Westbrook and Matt Williams. “It’s our goal to eliminate and eradicate sexual violence and sexual misconduct from our campus.”
The university released a statement on Wed., Aug. 19 after the explosive allegations were published in an investigative report by USA Today.
“We are aware of the USA Today story and the claims,” Galligan said. “I can’t say too much about the details.”
The report says allegations were shared at the time with at least two coaches, an athletics administrator, and a nurse. Investigators say the women’s allegations were apparently not investigated by the school. The women and six friends and family members told USA Today that school officials didn’t believe them, provided questionable explanations as to why their alleged assaults wouldn’t be investigated, and never interviewed them or potential witnesses. Copies of the report were requested and never provided, one woman claims.
Guice’s attorney says no allegations of sexual abuse were ever brought against his client during his tenure as a student-athlete at LSU.
“Given my time at LSU, I would be surprised if we did not follow our procedures and our policies,” Galligan said. “Of course, I would also be concerned if we did not follow our procedures and our policies.”
LSU has been investigating the claims since the report was published, and Galligan says they will continue to do so.
