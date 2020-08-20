Bossier Schools reopens doors to students amid pandemic

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students across Bossier Parish hit the books again for the first time in nearly six months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
KSLA was live Thursday morning at Benton Intermediate School, as parents lined up around seven o’clock to drop their children off at school.
“We have every safety precaution in place as students return to class this morning, safety will always be our first priority,” said Jennifer Burris, the principal of Benton Intermediate School. “We are going to have to be patient, there are a lot of unknowns at this point.”
As Louisiana remains in ‘Phase II,’ school buildings can operate at 50 percent capacity. Students in PreK through 5th grade are learning face-to-face daily, while 6th through 12th graders are on an ‘A/B’ schedule, which means children rotate between face-to-face and in-person learning.
Full-time virtual learning is also an option for families apprehensive about sending their children back to class.
“We feel good about the plan we have in place, our people are ready, our teachers are heroes,” said Superintendent Mitch Downey. “They have embraced this and they know this is a new challenge...we’re confident all our teachers are on-board.”
Students got out of their vehicles Thursday morning donning masks and keeping their distance as they entered Benton Intermediate School.
According to the district, students have their temperatures taken inside the building, social distancing is required and schools undergo daily cleanings.
“I think students are very, very resilient, sometimes it’s the adults that have a harder time adjusting to new things, so we ask for their patience and allow us to assess the first couple days,” said Downey.
Parents had mixed emotions as they drove their children to schools for the first time in months, but remain confident in Bossier Schools’ ability to keep students, faculty and staff safe.
“I feel like they have investigated as many possible scenarios as they think of and I think they have a plan in place if something happens,” said Ashley Allen, a Bossier Parish parent. “So, I am very confident.”
Allen also wants teachers to know the community is galvanizing around them, as they now juggle in-person learning, virtual instruction and monitor the health of their students.
“I’m a nurse, so I’ve been in their position, so I know what they feel like - it’s scary,” she added. “Know there are people who are praying for them and supporting them and who are there for everything they need.”
Bossier Parish kindergarten students return Thursday, August 27, while PreK students return Thursday, September 3.
