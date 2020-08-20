Boil advisory lifted for North Pines Road area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The boil advisory issued Tuesday, August 18, for the North Pines Road area has been lifted.
The Louisiana Department of Health lifted the boil advisory at around 10:10 a.m. today.
Samples were collected and analyzed from the area and came back clear of any coliform bacteriological contamination.
Customers located in the following areas may now resume normal use of their water supplied by the City of Shreveport:
- The areas south of South Lakeshore Drive, West of Interstate 220 and North of Interstate 20.
- All tenants of the 6205 Westport Ave. Center and 6730 Pines Road Center
- Businesses in the 6700 Block of Pines Road
