Authorities seeks help finding possible COVID-19 victim

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas/CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The search for a man who might have died of complications of COVID-19 has shifted to Northwest Louisiana.
Authorities there and in East Texas are trying to learn what has become of 71-year-old Forest Lavelle Anderson, who stands 6′ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anderson last was seen the week of July 12, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
His family contacted that Sheriff’s Office after being notified on social media that he possibly had died at an unknown hospital, investigators there were told.
Anderson’s family asked the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for help finding information about him.
After speaking with Anderson’s neighbors and businesses in the area of his home, it was determined that he last seen at a residence in Caddo Parish, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Investigators have been reviewing obituaries, death and hospital records and any information about deceased individuals in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana who have not yet been identified.
“No confirmation of his death could be determined,” Panola County authorities say.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Anderson to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 or the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.
