Another great day Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking another beautiful day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Below average temperatures and generally muted humidity will make it another day to get outside. We could potentially see a few scattered showers Friday, but generally we should see dry weather across the ArkLaTex until early next week. The rain chances really start going up Tuesday of next week when will start watching for the potential of tropical energy that could be moving through the ArkLaTex. This is part of a tropics that is growing much more active with the development of Tropical Depression 13 late last night.