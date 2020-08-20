Another great day Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking another beautiful day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Below average temperatures and generally muted humidity will make it another day to get outside. We could potentially see a few scattered showers Friday, but generally we should see dry weather across the ArkLaTex until early next week. The rain chances really start going up Tuesday of next week when will start watching for the potential of tropical energy that could be moving through the ArkLaTex. This is part of a tropics that is growing much more active with the development of Tropical Depression 13 late last night.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning all you need once again is a pair of sunglasses as more great weather is on the way. Temperatures this morning will start off around the 70 mark and will rise up through the upper 80s as we get into the afternoon hours. Sunshine should dominate the central and western ArkLaTex, but we could see some more cloud cover compared to yesterday across northwest Louisiana.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we will see our temperatures and to some degree our rain chances increasing across the region. Friday. while the majority of us will stay dry, there is the potential for an isolated shower of two as we get into the afternoon hours. Now your weekend forecast is shaping up to be mostly dry as our temperatures slowly start moving up for the region, but an isolated shower or storm is possible across the region. High temperatures will move up into the low to mid 90s this weekend as the humidity begins to return as well.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a dramatic increase in the potential for rain across the region. This mostly stems from the fact that it is becoming increasingly likely that tropical moisture could be impacting the ArkLaTex. We are currently watching a tropical disturbance moving through the Caribbean Sea that eventually could move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Whether or not it develops into a storm is not currently known, but you should expect the rain chances as well as the humidity to begin rising Tuesday.
So get ready for a weather pattern that will become much more active next week! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
