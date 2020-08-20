Amber Alert issued for two girls missing from North Texas

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls from Palo Pinto County in North Texas.
According to the DPS Amber Alert, they are searching for Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11. They were last seen at 4 a.m. in the town of Santo, TX.
The alert said Natalie Hull has brown hair and eyes and weighs approximately 100 lbs. Sarah Hull has blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 100 lbs.
If anyone has seen them or knows their whereabouts, please call local law enforcement or the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085
