What does it take to stop the violence? Mooretown residents speak out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted near a Stop the Violence rally Sunday, causing people to run for cover and to stress how the violence needs to end.
Shreveport is on pace to have one of the deadliest year’s for gun violence.
In the city’s Mooretown neighborhood, three older men spoke about the need for community discipline. They are tired of seeing and hearing about senseless violence.
“Back in my day, your neighbor would whoop the kids. And then the kids would get another whooping when they got home,” one Mooretown resident said. “It takes all of us to instill values into the youth so they won’t get into trouble.“
The three men told KSLA News 12 that they have seen their neighborhood deteriorate in the past 70 years.
And they attribute the violence to a lack of hope, discipline and prayer.
Prayer in schools is one of their most talked about ways to stop the violence.
Several people also mentioned that it’s not police’s fault for the violence. They want parents to start teaching their kids right from wrong.
