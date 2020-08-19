Water outage along North Pines Road area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A water main has blown out near Pines Road and Interstate 20.
The water was originally cut off for repairs to a 16-inch water main. This caused many residents in the area to have low or no water pressure.
Areas impacted include:
- In the areas south of South Lakeshore Drive, West of Interstate 220 and North of Interstate 20.
- All tenants of the 6205 Westport Ave. Center and 6730 Pines Road Center
- Businesses in the 6700 Block of Pines Road including Whataburger, Wendy’s, Circle K, Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
The water in the affected area may be of questionable microbiological quality.
As a precaution, the Department of Water & Sewerage is issuing a voluntary boil advisory for when water services are restored and a sample of the water can be analyzed for the absence of coliform bacteria.
Officials recommend the water be disinfected before consumption, including before making ice, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and food preparation.
The Department of Water & Sewerage recommends that you boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
After clear lab results are obtained, the Department of Water & Sewerage with approval from the Department of Health and Hospitals, will rescind the Boil Advisory and notify customers that the water is safe.
