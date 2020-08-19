Texarkana Texas ISD sends children and faculty back to school

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - As the sun rose on Wednesday, the warm morning light welcomed the start of the 2020-2021 school year, with a global pandemic still looming.
In the early hours of the first day, parents prepared their children and teachers gathered their thoughts before returning to classrooms across the district.
Texarkana ISD respectfully declined an interview on preparations being made to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students, teachers and faculty.
But, one parent, who was preparing to drop off her senior at Texas High School, expressed her grave concerns about the district reopening schools.
“I’m afraid somebody is going to have it, it’s going to get out of control and then they’ll have to shut the school down,” said Lora Creath. “I’m a little nervous to be honest because I really don’t want my son here.”
Before arriving on campus, Texarkana ISD required students returning for in-person learning to submit a questionnaire, which digs into whether someone has been exposed to the coronavirus.
If a student answers ‘Yes’ to any of the questions, they are barred from entering a school unless they have a doctor’s release.
“I just feel sorry for the kids who are coming back, I feel sorry for the parents who have to work because I think this thing is just going to get out of hand,” Creath stated. “I think they’re opening schools too soon, I really do.”
Among other measures being taken to protect those inside school buildings include mandatory mask requirements for Kindergartners through Twelfth graders, increased cleanings of common areas and signs placed across the district encouraging social distancing.
Hand sanitizer will be readily available, students will be encouraged to wash hands frequently and some classrooms will have screens and dividers.
“I just hope everybody stays safe, that’s all, stay safe,” Creath added. “Please, children, wash your hands and keep those masks on.”
According to Texarkana ISD’s website, if a positive case is detected inside a facility, parents, guardians, staff members local health authorities and the Texas Education Agency will be notified.
