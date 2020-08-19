Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Marshall High School

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The Marshall High School Administration received word that a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 19. This is the second case to come out of Marshall today, with the first being at the Marshall Early Childhood Center
The school says they have determined the student was not in close contact with anyone, as defined by the CDC and the Texas Education Agency.
According to the release, the school defines “close contact,” or possible exposure, as “being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 continuous minutes WITHOUT the use of a face covering.”
MHS requires students wear a face mask at all times while on campus and say the student that tested positive followed those guidelines.
The school says they have no reason to believe that anyone on campus had been in close contact with the student, but that they will allow students to be excused and self-quarantine for up to 10 days.
“We will continue our normal school operations at MHS but our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students. MISD continues to exercise extensive routine cleaning and deep cleaning of all of our facilities and buses throughout the day, every day,” said David Weaver, Director of Communications for Marshall Independent School District.
The student was last on campus Tuesday, August 18.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.