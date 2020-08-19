Student found dead in university residence hall

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) — A student died today of “apparent natural causes” in a residence hall at an ArkLaTex university, the school reports.
Southern Arkansas University issued a news release identifying him as 22-year-old Carrington Jackson, of Winchester, Ark.
KSLA News 12 asked whether Jackson’s death is related to COVID-19. School officials did not respond.
They did send out that news release in which SAU President Trey Berry is quoted as saying:
“We are completely devastated by this horrible news. We are heartbroken for his family, friends and our entire SAU family.”
Jackson’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, the school’s statement says.
This is the second tragic death in eight days on the school’s campus in Magnolia, Ark.
