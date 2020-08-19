Shreveport man found guilty on juvenile sex charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty on juvenile sex charges by the Caddo District Court on Wednesday, August 19.
Tony Darrell James, 34, faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison after he returns to face District Judge Katherine Dorroh on September 3.
The statutory punishments for the convicted crimes are up to seven years at hard labor for indecent behavior with a juvenile and two to 25 years for indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.
James’ crimes occurred between January 1 and January 6 of 2018 in a family residence on West College Street.
He is accused of photographing himself and his wife in simulated sexual positions in front of children ages 6, 8 and 13.
While visiting James’ wife, a relative saw the photos displayed on a wall and reported it to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
An investigation performed by DCFS resulted in the removal of the children from the home. They were placed with a relative while the investigation continued.
While photos were not found at the home, several months later the children disclosed that James not only took nude pictures of himself and their mother, but of the children as well.
A search warrant was issue for the family home and police found a CD containing nude photos of the defendant and his wife in simulated sexual positions with visible genitalia.
In a post-Miranda interview, James confessed that all the children were present at the time the photos were taken and that the 13-year-old child was made to take some of the photos.
James’ wife previously plead guilty to one count of molestation of a juvenile and was not called as a witness.
The trial began with a jury selection on Monday, August 17. The eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated for two hours before returning with a unanimous guilty verdict.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.