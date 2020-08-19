Report: NFL not allowing cheerleaders, mascots on field

(KSLA) — The NFL is not allowing cheerleaders and mascots on the field during the 2020 football season, CBSDFW.com reports.
The CBS affiliate’s website notes that teams are being allowed to set their own policies when it comes to fan attendance. And the Cowboys plan to allow fans in the stands but have not announced at what capacity.
But KTVT, citing tweets by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, says the protocols for the NFL and NFL Players Association have been changed and the updated rules have been sent to the clubs.
