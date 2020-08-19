Man fleeing police barges into woman’s house

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Imagine a man running into your home to hide from police.
Just that thing happened Wednesday to a Texarkana, Ark., woman.
And her grandchildren were inside when he barged in.
“I’m really upset at the moment, bad upset,” Nancy Poole recalled.
“I really don’t know what’s going on myself. I’m just trying to be a good grandmother and take care of my grandbabies.”
The chain of events began with a Liberty-Eylau school resource officer attempting to make a traffic stop.
But David Lee Patterson, the 37-year-old man police say was driving the car, instead led police on a chase. Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies and Texas state troopers took part.
The pursuit ended when the driver left his vehicle and ran inside Poole’s house on Garland Street.
Authorities found Patterson and took him to a Texarkana hospital for treatment because he had been bitten by a K-9 officer.
The Fouke, Ark., resident was booked into the Miller County, Ark., jail at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
He faces a charge of fleeing from police, a felony, in Texas. Patterson also is accused of violating his probation in Arkansas, authorities say. Other charges are pending, they added.
