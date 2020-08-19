As good as it gets for August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking weather than truly cannot get any better than what we are going to be seeing across the ArkLaTex over the next few days. As high pressure to our north continues to dominate our weather pattern we will see temperatures and humidity that will continue to remain below average. This will mean being outside it will feel more like late September than the middle of August throughout the region. This comfortable weather will continue through the rest of the workweek until we reach the weekend and then we could see the return of muggy conditions to the ArkLaTex. Rain chances over the next week will continue to remain low, and our best chance for rain may not be until the middle of next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you will need is a pair of sunglasses as we are expecting an absolutely beautiful day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures that will start off in the upper 60s this morning will struggle to rise past the 90 degree mark this afternoon. This combined with humidity that would be more typical of early fall than the Dog Days of Summer means a perfect day is ahead. Both today and Thursday will be amazing days to get outside.
As we go through the rest of the week and look ahead to the weekend we continue to track lower humidity and below average temperatures for the ArkLaTex. The temperatures and the mugginess will not begin to rise until this weekend when an upper level ridge will begin to creep into the region. Temperatures should be back to around average by the time we get to the start of next week. Rain chances will continue to remain very low through at least the weekend with only a localized shower or storm possible over the weekend. The dry weather looks to continue into next week as well.
Down in the tropics we are tracking not one, not two, but three tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Basin. Two of the waves are now likely to develop over the next few days and will need to watched closely as they move west. One of the waves moving through the Caribbean Sea has the potential of moving into the Gulf over the next five to seven days.
So the most active part of our weather pattern continues to be in the tropics, but that means fantastic weather over the next few days. Get out and enjoy it! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
