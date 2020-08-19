As good as it gets for August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking weather than truly cannot get any better than what we are going to be seeing across the ArkLaTex over the next few days. As high pressure to our north continues to dominate our weather pattern we will see temperatures and humidity that will continue to remain below average. This will mean being outside it will feel more like late September than the middle of August throughout the region. This comfortable weather will continue through the rest of the workweek until we reach the weekend and then we could see the return of muggy conditions to the ArkLaTex. Rain chances over the next week will continue to remain low, and our best chance for rain may not be until the middle of next week.