Can’t get much better for August!

(KSLA) - Usually in August in the ArkLaTex, the heat is unbearable. Instead, the humidity is low and the temperatures are tolerable! Take advantage while you can!
This evening, it will be very beautiful. There will not be any rain, and there should be a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be comfortable. It will be in the 80s around sunset then quickly cooling afterwards.
Tonight, it will be a nice and cool night. There will not be many clouds and the rain will be vacant. The temperature in the morning will be in the lower to mid 60s! So, it will be quite pleasant!
Thursday will also have fantastic weather. The humidity will be low, so take advantage and get outside while you can! The sunshine will be out, making it a pretty day. Temperatures will only get up to the upper 80s. Rain chances will still be very low, and we will remain dry.
By Friday, the humidity will start to return. It will not be bad yet, but will be on its way back up. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s, so it will not be a bad day. There should also be plenty of sunshine again.
This upcoming weekend will be back to about what it should be for mid to late August. The humidity will be back and the heat will be in the mid 90s. There is a small 10% chance of rain for now, but it will
stay dry for most of the ArkLaTex.
In the tropics, we are watching now three tropical waves. The first two have a significant chance for development in the next couple days. One is in the Caribbean and may enter the gulf by next week. The other is in the Atlantic and is heading to the northwest. Still no threat to the gulf coast at this moment.
The third and final wave is coming off the coast of Africa. This has a lower chance to develop into anything, but we will still be watching closely. We are your first alert to anything tropical and will alert you once something develops. Laura and Marco are the next two names on the list.
Have a great rest of the week!
