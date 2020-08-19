Caddo Parish School District lays out sanitation plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With classes starting next week, custodial staff at A.C. Steere Elementary School in Caddo Parish shared a walk-through on how they plan to keep the building sanitized.
One of the main instruments: new electrostatic sprayers.
“All you have to do is spray it, and it cleans and goes up under the surface,” Willie Arkansas, head of Caddo Parish custodial staff, said. “You don’t have to wipe or anything.”
He said the electrostatic sprayer sprays in the air or on a surface (similar to an air freshener) and sanitizes on-contact. He said this new equipment is faster and more effective in killing germs.
“What we’re trying to do is cut down on all the wiping, since we’re short on personnel,” Arkansas said. “We purchased these, so for some of the smaller schools, it’s like adding another person to the school. We’re hoping this will cut down on some of the workload.”
Arkansas said he assembled the first new electrostatic sprayer on Wednesday. However, he said he has been working with smaller versions of the electrostatic sprayers for the past three years.
“It does the same thing but just on a smaller scale,” he said.
The new sprayers can hold up to two gallons of cleaning solution, and he said it could probably clean an entire school the size of A.C. Steere.
Charnae McDonald, the district’s spokeswoman, said the district bought 270 new electrostatic sprayers for the school year at $615 each.
A.C. Steere Elementary Principal, Courtney LeBlanc, said the custodial staff will clean the hallways and common areas every two hours.
“Custodial staff has a rotating schedule, and they’re assigned different places in the building,” she said. “They also have to go through...clean all bathrooms, all doorknobs, light fixtures, countertops, handrails, anything that is a high-touch area.”
LeBlanc said teachers will also need to clean their own classrooms every two hours.
“Every room has a spray bottle with the teacher’s name on it,” she said. “The parish provided cleaner that meets CDC guidelines.”
Teachers and students also have schedules that give designated times to use the bathroom and sanitize.
LeBlanc said teachers can connect with administrators on an app to tell their students when they can leave the classroom to be picked up. She said this will help reduce hallway traffic at the end of the day.
In order to tackle social distancing, LeBlanc said the students have to be educated about what it means first.
“Our biggest challenge is letting them know that we can still love each other from afar, so teaching them different ways greet each other, teaching them ‘how far is six feet,’” she said.
In some classrooms, there is an empty desk placed sideways between two others, in order to maintain space. In other classrooms, the desks are simply spaced out. McDonald said the classrooms will also have cardboard dividers.
For younger students who are not required to wear masks, LeBlanc said they will have table space and carpet space designated for different students to rotate.
“We want to keep them as separated and spread out as possible, it’s also hard for a little one to sit in a chair all day long, especially right at first,” she said.
McDonald said every school is different and may have some different techniques for arranging the classrooms.
Students and staff members will also get their temperatures checked at the beginning of everyday.
The first day of school for Caddo Parish school district is Aug. 24.
