Another arrest made over fatal home invasion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — The investigation into a fatal home invasion has led to another arrest.
Kentraile Detrontae Collins Jr., 17, of Texarkana, Ark., is the third person to be charged as a result of the inquiry that began more than nine months ago.
Someone broke into Craig Garner’s residence at River Crossing Apartments about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 9.
Detectives believe the intruders went to the complex to commit a robbery but kicked in the door to the wrong apartment and encountered Garner, who was inside with his family.
The 31-year-old was shot outside his bedroom when he got out of bed to see what was going on. He later died at the hospital.
Authorities arrested two 17-year-olds days later.
Cameron Kieshaun Ware, of Texarkana, Texas, and Daveon Demonta Woods, of Texarkana, Ark., have since marked their 18th birthdays in jail.
Both were booked Nov. 13 on one count each of capital murder by terror threat/other felony and aggravated robbery. The latter charge stems from an alleged offense Oct. 16, booking records show.
Woods also was charged with violating his probation in connection with a residential burglary May 5, 2019.
“As detectives and prosecutors were re-interviewing witnesses in preparation for Woods’ trial this week, they discovered that some details has been withheld from them during the original investigation — namely related to Collins’ involvement,” says a recent Facebook post by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.
“Based upon this new information and what they already knew about the case, the detectives were able to show probable cause for his (Collins') arrest and a judge issued a warrant late last week. He was arrested without incident not long after that.”
Collins was booked Aug. 13 on one count of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, jail records show.
Bond for each teen has been set at $1 million on the capital murder charge. The bond on the robbery charge is $100,000.
