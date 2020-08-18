Virtual-only school instruction may require a steep learning curve for some families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Caddo Parish Schools open Monday, August 24, and Bossier Parish Schools begin this Thursday, August 20, anticipation is building for those signed up for 100 percent virtual instruction, sometimes known as distance learning.
For at least some students and their families, the first week or so is the time when they learn the virtual education system that will guide their instruction from home.
In the Bossier Parish School District, about 20 percent of their students are expected to be virtual-only, with all other students in grades 6-12 following a hybrid schedule; a combination of in-person and online classes.
Abby Wheeler, an incoming 8th grader in Benton said, “I think some people might have problems with it. Some students might get in trouble with it, so. And people are working so they don’t have anybody to ask questions about.”
The Bossier Parish School District is giving a two week grace period at the beginning of this school year, and in regular intervals thereafter, for students wanting to change from virtual-only or the hybrid schedule.
Caddo Parish School District spokesperson, Charnae McDonald, describes a similar set-up for their students.
“All teachers will spend the first two weeks showing all students how Canvas works, which includes submitting assignments and navigating the available resources. We’ve also shared informational videos with parents directly on how it works so they can track their child’s progress on school work,” says McDonald.
Canvas is an operating software for virtual instruction being used in Caddo. By comparison, Bossier Schools will use Google Classroom.
Doing something new can often be stressful at first, in what some describe as a steep learning curve when it comes to setting up a virtual classroom at home.
To help with the the stress, the Bossier Parish School District will spend the first few days getting everyone on the same page with their technology.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Academic Affairs, Dr. Nichole Bourgeois, says it all starts with the basics and helping students get access to their account.
“What is your log in? What is your email address? How do you get On Course?” said Dr. Bourgeois.
She also says so far they’ve received very few calls from families with questions, and that their website answers almost any question parents or students may have.
Bossier’s Technology Supervisor, Stewart Thompson, says they have also posted some information on their website for any technical issues that students and families might run into while taking part in virtual instruction at home.
Love it or hate it, some describe distance learning as a critical tool during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s worth it to me just to try it because of the seriousness behind the pandemic, “said local resident Rhonda Dick. “You know, my biggest fear is these kids bringing it home and affecting other people.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.